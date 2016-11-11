Darrell Bevell still scarred from Super Bowl loss to Pats

The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots face off Sunday night for the first time since Super Bowl XLIX.
The last meeting ended after Russell Wilson threw an interception from the 1-yard line with 20 seconds remaining. The decision to throw at the goal line instead of handing the ball to Marshawn Lynch inspired apoplexy among Seahawks fans and some players.
This week offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell acknowledged that the play call still haunts him.
"Of course, it's a terrible memory," Bevell said, via ESPN.com. "Every time it comes up, it sticks in your gut. But it's a new season. It's two years ago. So it's something that's always there. It's something I've grown from, something that I learned from. But that ain't going away. It's always going to be there. There's always a scar there."
Since the interception in Super Bowl XLIX, the Seahawks have run 11 plays from their opponent's 1-yard-line. Ten of the 11 have been rushing attempts, with six resulting in touchdowns, per NFL Research. The one pass attempt came Week 7, 2015, and, like the Super Bowl toss, was intended for Ricardo Lockette. The pass fell incomplete.
The Seahawks have moved on and the offense under Bevell has opened up with Wilson taking more control. But with Sunday's trip to New England, Bevell knew he'd have to relive the nightmare.
"All you've got to do is see that scoreboard with those two teams up there," Bevell said. "It comes right back. It's still the case. Everything that we do is to get to that game and to get to that moment. For it to come down that way, it sticks with you. It sticks with you forever. I know that all these guys, it sticks with us. But it's gone. It's in our past. Like I said, learned from it and moved on, but it will always be there."