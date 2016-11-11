Darrell Bevell still scarred from Super Bowl loss to Pats

"All you've got to do is see that scoreboard with those two teams up there," Bevell said. "It comes right back. It's still the case. Everything that we do is to get to that game and to get to that moment. For it to come down that way, it sticks with you. It sticks with you forever. I know that all these guys, it sticks with us. But it's gone. It's in our past. Like I said, learned from it and moved on, but it will always be there."