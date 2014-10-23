Darrell Bevell on Percy Harvin: 'I was disappointed'

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell has more experience with Percy Harvin than anyone in the NFL.
After spending two years with Harvin in Minnesota -- in the receiver's first two seasons, when the wideout totaled 1,658 receiving yards -- Bevell was a big reason the Seahawks were willing to trade a bevy of draft picks and plop a big contract down for the dynamic player in 2013.
"I was disappointed, you know. I was disappointed," Bevell said, per The News Tribune. "I did have a history with him, and I thought it would be a different outcome. But I guess that's just the way it went. ... It's just disappointing."
Following his recent trade to the New York Jets, Harvin, who was averaging catches just 1.1 yards beyond the line of scrimmage, said one issue he had in Seattle was not being used in deep routes enough.
"I had many conversations with him about it, just about his role and the things that we would ask him to do. He never articulated that to me," Bevell said. "I mean, he caught a deep ball in the Washington game (40 yards for what would have been a touchdown but for a personal foul on guard James Carpenter that negated the catch); unfortunately it got called back.
"But the thing was we wanted to make sure he was going to be involved in the game and get the touches. You know, you can just double-team somebody and just take him out of the game (with deeper balls). He never did. But we've moved on past that. It's left in the past."
