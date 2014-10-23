Around the NFL

Darrell Bevell on Percy Harvin: 'I was disappointed'

Published: Oct 23, 2014 at 12:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell has more experience with Percy Harvin than anyone in the NFL.

After spending two years with Harvin in Minnesota -- in the receiver's first two seasons, when the wideout totaled 1,658 receiving yards -- Bevell was a big reason the Seahawks were willing to trade a bevy of draft picks and plop a big contract down for the dynamic player in 2013.

In the end, however, the Seahawks essentially gave Harvin away to Gang Green.

"I was disappointed, you know. I was disappointed," Bevell said, per The News Tribune. "I did have a history with him, and I thought it would be a different outcome. But I guess that's just the way it went. ... It's just disappointing."

Following his recent trade to the New York Jets, Harvin, who was averaging catches just 1.1 yards beyond the line of scrimmage, said one issue he had in Seattle was not being used in deep routes enough.

"I had many conversations with him about it, just about his role and the things that we would ask him to do. He never articulated that to me," Bevell said. "I mean, he caught a deep ball in the Washington game (40 yards for what would have been a touchdown but for a personal foul on guard James Carpenter that negated the catch); unfortunately it got called back.

"But the thing was we wanted to make sure he was going to be involved in the game and get the touches. You know, you can just double-team somebody and just take him out of the game (with deeper balls). He never did. But we've moved on past that. It's left in the past."

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the top 10 under the radar Pro Bowl candidates for 2014. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams, Bengals end joint practice early following multiple fights

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals ended their joint practice early on Thursday after multiple fights broke out.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Top 100 Players of 2022: Top 20 players revealed in alphabetical order ahead of final episodes

The final two episodes of the Top 100 Players of 2022 will air on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET, but we already know the 20 players who are still in the running to claim the top spot. NFL Media has revealed the players (in alphabetical order) voted on as the top 20 in the sport.

news

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel ignoring 'misleading' Mike Gesicki trade rumors: 'It's kind of a no-ends process'

Rumors of Mike Gesicki's name being floated in trade talks surfaced following the tight end's extended participation versus Las Vegas. Miami's Mike McDaniel responded to these rumblings Thursday with a lengthy explanation.

news

Tom Brady to play in Buccaneers' preseason finale against Colts

Tom Brady is set to get a few warm-up reps before the start of the regular season. TB12 will start the Buccaneers' preseason finale on Saturday against the Colts.

news

JC Tretter, NFLPA president and former Browns center, retires after nine seasons

NFLPA president and former Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter announced his retirement Thursday after nine NFL seasons.

news

Stomach bug causes Dolphins to cancel joint practice with Eagles

The Dolphins and Eagles canceled Thursday's joint practice due to a non-COVID-related illness. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported that the Dolphins are dealing with a stomach bug with multiple players sick and vomiting overnight.

news

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith suffers avulsion fracture of knee, out until at least December

Tyron Smith suffered an avulsion fracture of the knee in Wednesday's practice and needs surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. Smith won't be back on the field until December, if at all this season.

news

49ers GM John Lynch: WR Brandon Aiyuk has 'made a giant leap' heading into Year 3

Niners wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk generated 748 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie. The expectations in San Francisco suggest he could blast past those numbers this season.

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston says he'd 'love to play' in Friday's preseason game, is feeling 'better every day' in recovery from sprained foot

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston told reporters Wednesday that he's feeling "better every day" in his recovery from both his torn ACL from last season and the foot sprain he suffered earlier this month, and professed his desire to play in Friday's preseason finale versus the Chargers.

news

Jaguars running back James Robinson 'so close' to return for Week 1

James Robinson said he wouldn't rush back from his Achilles injury. However, it now appears the Jacksonville Jaguars running back is on pace to return for the season opener against the Washington Commanders.

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (knee) unlikely to start season on PUP list as owner Jerry Jones says he's happy with the current WR room

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE