Darnell Savage not concerned after hurting hamstring at Packers camp: 'It's a fast-people injury'

The Green Bay Packers endured a minor scare Friday night when starting safety Darnell Savage left their "Family Night" practice at Lambeau Field with a hamstring injury.
Savage, however, is not worried the summer ailment will linger.
"I don't think it's a concern," Savage said after the practice, per the Associated Press. "It's a fast-people injury. Some of those things you can't avoid. I'll just handle it the right way and listen to those guys back there and I'll be all right."
Savage, the No. 21 pick in the 2019 draft, pulled up while covering second-year wideout Amari Rodgers and spent the rest of the practice sidelined with ice wrapped around his right leg. Per local reports, the Packers defense was not affected in the slightest, continuing to frustrate a Green Bay offense without injured starting linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins and getting used to life without Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
The 25-year-old defensive back has been one of the most reliable members of the Packers' well-regarded defense, playing in and starting 51 of a possible 54 games and totaling a team-high eight picks and 26 passes defensed over his first three seasons. Green Bay knows the youngster's value, too; the Packers exercised Savage's fifth-year option this offseason, keeping him in Wisconsin for at least the next two years.
NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football!Learn more about NFL+.