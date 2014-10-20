Darnell Dockett: Raiders fans threw coins, ice at us

Darnell Dockett might be out for the season, but the Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle is still finding a way to contribute. He's among the best smiley face makers in the league.
We heard some complaints that Dockett was being classless by making the sign, but it's hard not to laugh. And the fans had it coming. Dockett wrote on Twitter that fans were yelling things about the Cardinals' mothers and fathers while throwing coins and ice at them.
The Raiders have some of the most passionate fans in the league, but there's no arguing Dockett's main point. After Jacksonville's victory Sunday, the Raiders are the only winless team in the NFL.
