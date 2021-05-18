Colts LB Darius Leonard hopeful he can strike long-term deal

Leonard's body of work, as he said, speaks for itself. There shouldn't be any convincing needed to sell the Colts on keeping him in Indianapolis on a lucrative contract.

As the current linebacker market stands, Leonard would likely be in line for a new league high in annual average salary. Seattle's Bobby Wagner currently holds that mantle at $18 million per year, making a $20 million per-year deal for Leonard realistic. With Leonard at just 25-years-old and with $79 million in projected space for the Colts in 2022, per Over The Cap, there doesn't appear to be many hurdles in the way of getting such a deal done.

Then again, Leonard doesn't play the same linebacker position as someone like Wagner. He's not the quarterback of the defense that Wagner is, and while he's an impact player, the nature of his position doesn't necessarily call for as large of a contract.

That could create a bit of a kink in negotiations, whenever those take place. As a second-round pick, Leonard's current contract does not include a fifth-year option that is standard for a first-rounder, meaning Indianapolis has less security. The franchise tag remains as a fallback option, but ideally, the Colts don't end up resorting to it to keep Leonard in Indianapolis.