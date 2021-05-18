Around the NFL

Colts LB Darius Leonard hopeful he can strike long-term deal

Published: May 18, 2021 at 02:46 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Darius Leonard came to Indianapolis with decent expectations as a second-round pick, but few could have imagined he'd reach his current status so quickly.

Two-time Pro Bowler. Three-time All-Pro, including two first-team selections. AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2018. And undoubtedly one of Indianapolis' two most important defenders.

Seems like the kind of player whose services the Colts would like to secure for the foreseeable future, right? Leonard believes so, even if a deal hasn't yet been struck.

"They take value in me," Leonard said Tuesday. "Hopefully, that will show. I think I put in enough work the past three years, I give it my all day in and day out, never miss a day. Once I step on that field I give everything I got, and they know that. Hopefully, we get everything settled and hopefully we're good to go."

Leonard's body of work, as he said, speaks for itself. There shouldn't be any convincing needed to sell the Colts on keeping him in Indianapolis on a lucrative contract.

As the current linebacker market stands, Leonard would likely be in line for a new league high in annual average salary. Seattle's Bobby Wagner currently holds that mantle at $18 million per year, making a $20 million per-year deal for Leonard realistic. With Leonard at just 25-years-old and with $79 million in projected space for the Colts in 2022, per Over The Cap, there doesn't appear to be many hurdles in the way of getting such a deal done.

Then again, Leonard doesn't play the same linebacker position as someone like Wagner. He's not the quarterback of the defense that Wagner is, and while he's an impact player, the nature of his position doesn't necessarily call for as large of a contract.

That could create a bit of a kink in negotiations, whenever those take place. As a second-round pick, Leonard's current contract does not include a fifth-year option that is standard for a first-rounder, meaning Indianapolis has less security. The franchise tag remains as a fallback option, but ideally, the Colts don't end up resorting to it to keep Leonard in Indianapolis.

As he said, the Colts value Leonard. They don't have a ton of money allocated to defenders outside of defensive lineman DeForest Buckner﻿, either. It seems it's just a matter of making an effort to keep Leonard -- and to finding common ground on how much he's worth.

Related Content

news

Broncos agree to terms with first-round pick Patrick Surtain II

Denver has agreed to terms with ninth-overall pick in April's draft, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Broncos waive WR DaeSean Hamilton with non-football injury designation following ACL tear

Denver has parted ways with the young wideout after he recently suffered an ACL tear.
news

Washington likely moving on from starting OT Morgan Moses

The Football Team could move on from 2014 third-rounder Morgan Moses as the club continues to re-shuffle its O-line heading into next season.
news

Roundup: Eagles send CB Jameson Houston, 2023 sixth-rounder to Jaguars for CB Josiah Scott

The Eagles added to their secondary by swapping cornerbacks Tuesday.

Philadelphia acquired corner ﻿Josiah Scott﻿ from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for corner Jameson Houston and a 2023 sixth-round pick.
news

Matt Ryan reflects on Julio Jones' impact on his career as trade rumors persist

The Falcons haven't quashed questions about trading ﻿Julio Jones﻿ this offseason. As rumors persist, ﻿Matt Ryan﻿ is facing the prospect of playing without the transformative talent for the first time in a decade.
news

Cam Heyward: Steelers defenders 'most excited to have' RB Najee Harris

Steelers DL Cameron Heyward said he likes how GM Kevin Colbert and the rest of the brass handled the offseason, upgrading clear areas of need on offense. That includes using a prime asset on workhorse RB Najee Harris.
news

Myles Gaskin on who will be Dolphins' starting RB in 2021: 'Above my pay grade'

Miami didn't draft or sign a running back this offseason who will take over the starting role in the backfield. The lack of a big-time move at the position puts ﻿Myles Gaskin﻿ in line for the starting gig.
news

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton on ACL injury: 'Game plan' is to be ready for training camp

After suffering a torn ACL in Week 2 that wiped out last season for him, Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is back on the practice field as Denver opens up Phase II of offseason workouts.
news

Veteran QB Brian Hoyer re-signs with Patriots

Veteran signal-caller ﻿Brian Hoyer﻿ has re-signed with the New England Patriots, his agency JL Sports announced Monday. It's a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Colts HC Frank Reich: 'I just cringe when I hear stuff' like Carson Wentz is broken

Frank Reich was once again asked to detail why he believes in Carson Wentz is fixable. The Colts HC understands the line of questioning but repudiated the suggestion that the former Eagles QB is "broken."
news

Broncos hire Kelly Kleine as executive director of football operations

An NFL trailblazer has reached a new height in her career. The Denver Broncos have hired Kelly Kleine as their executive director of football operations and special advisor to the general manager.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW