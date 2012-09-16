Dante Rosario nabs three TDs in Chargers' win

SAN DIEGO -- Tight end Dante Rosario had three touchdown catches for the first time in his NFL career, and San Diego's defense harassed Jake Locker all afternoon as the Chargers beat the Tennessee Titans for the ninth consecutive time, 38-10, on Sunday.
With Antonio Gates inactive because of sore ribs, the Chargers turned to Rosario. He responded with TD catches of 11, 4 and 15 yards from Philip Rivers. Rosario had just five career scoring catches coming in, including a game-winner against San Diego in the 2008 season opener while he was with the Carolina Panthers.
Rivers was 24-of-32 passing for 284 yards. Malcom Floyd had six catches for 109 yards, and Rosario finished with four catches for 48 yards.
