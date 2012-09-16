Dante Rosario nabs three TDs in Chargers' win

Published: Sep 16, 2012 at 12:34 PM

SAN DIEGO -- Tight end Dante Rosario had three touchdown catches for the first time in his NFL career, and San Diego's defense harassed Jake Locker all afternoon as the Chargers beat the Tennessee Titans for the ninth consecutive time, 38-10, on Sunday.

Before the game, the Chargers (2-0) retired Junior Seau's No. 55. Seau, the hard-hitting, first-pumping leader of the Chargers for 13 seasons, committed suicide May 2.

With Antonio Gates inactive because of sore ribs, the Chargers turned to Rosario. He responded with TD catches of 11, 4 and 15 yards from Philip Rivers. Rosario had just five career scoring catches coming in, including a game-winner against San Diego in the 2008 season opener while he was with the Carolina Panthers.

The Chargers' winning streak against the Titans (0-2) dates to 1993, when the franchise still was the Houston Oilers.

Rivers was 24-of-32 passing for 284 yards. Malcom Floyd had six catches for 109 yards, and Rosario finished with four catches for 48 yards.

