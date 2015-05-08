Around the NFL

Dante Fowler to miss rookie season with ACL tear

Published: May 08, 2015 at 10:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Dante Fowler's season is over before it began.

In a crushing turn of events for the Jaguars, the team's first-round pass rusher has been lost for the year with the torn left ACL he suffered during Jacksonville's first rookie minicamp session on Friday, a source close to the situation told NFL Media columnist Michael Silver. The team later confirmed the injury.

Fowler was carted off the field after tumbling to the ground during 11-on-11 drills. The No. 3 overall pick grasped at his left knee before trainers descended to examine him and ultimately cart the defender away.

"Brutal," was the word general manager David Caldwell texted Silver, not understating the blow to a Jaguars defense that hoped Fowler would help them flip the switch.

Fowler was paired up against rookie offensive lineman Watts Dantzler when the knee bent awkwardly below him.

"I went to apologize to him (Fowler) and he was like, 'You're good, man. It's just football,'" Dantzler told ESPN's Michael DiRocco.

Hailing from Florida, Fowler was already talked about as a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate, with NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah calling him a pass rusher who "plays as hard as anyone in this draft class."

The rookie was set to see major time at Jacksonville's Leo position, furnishing this young defense with a high-motor edge rusher capable of blowing up the pocket. After the Jaguars finished sixth in the league last season with 45 sacks, Fowler was being counted on to help tug this long-lost club out of oblivion in the AFC South.

Instead, Jacksonville's season is off to an inglorious start.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast reacts to the most recent "Deflategate" news and discusses the current state of all 16 NFC teams. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Titans GM Ran Carthon wants time to evaluate QB Ryan Tannehill, roster before making decisions

Newly hired Titans general manager Ran Carthon on Friday said he needed more time to evaluate Tennessee's roster with head coach Mike Vrabel before making a decision on Ryan Tannehill's future.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bengals LT Jonah Williams (knee), RG Alex Cappa (ankle) ruled out vs. Bills in Divisional Round

Bengals LT Jonah Williams (knee) and RG Alex Cappa (ankle) have been officially ruled out of Cincinnati's Divisional Round game versus Buffalo.

news

Saquon Barkley looking to build playoff 'legacy' like Giants greats: 'They did it in the postseason'

After overcoming injuries that derailed his past two seasons, Giants RB Saquon Barkley seeks more than regular-season accolades. He wants to be a legacy-builder heading into Saturday's showdown with the Eagles.

news

Micah Parsons on Cowboys' matchup with 49ers: 'I really like being the underdog'

The Cowboys enter Sunday's divisional-round game versus the 49ers as the underdog, a mentality which OLB Micah Parsons says only benefits the team going into a tough matchup.

news

Chargers GM Tom Telesco says HC Brandon Staley's job was never at stake: 'He has our whole support'

Though the Los Angeles Chargers shook up their offensive coaching staff this week, general manager Tom Telesco told reporters that head coach Brandon Staley's job was never at stake.

news

Vikings fire defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after one season

Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell was fired Thursday by the Vikings, who released a statement with head coach Kevin O'Connell explaining the decision.

news

General manager Les Snead poised to lead Rams 'remodel'

One might look at the Los Angeles Rams' post-Super Bowl collapse this season as a harbinger for rebuilding. But Rams general manager Les Snead prefers another word for his approach to the roster in 2023: remodel.

news

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh: '200 percent' chance Lamar Jackson stays in Baltimore

As the Ravens enter an offseason in which Lamar Jackson could be headed for free agency, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh was emphatic Thursday that the former MVP quarterback was his team's QB of the future.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Giants-Eagles in NFC Divisional Round

NFL.com's Grant Gordon breaks down five things to watch for when the New York Giants visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday during the NFC Divisional Round.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Jaguars-Chiefs in AFC Divisional Round

NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down five things to watch for when the Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.

news

Divisional Round injury report for 2022 NFL season

Here are the official injury designations for each game during the Divisional Round.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE