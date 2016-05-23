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Dante Fowler ready to 'turn it loose' for Jaguars

Published: May 23, 2016 at 10:40 AM

After two consecutive offseason injuries to first-round picks, the Jacksonville Jaguars were encouraged with what they saw from Dante Fowler during the team's first day of organized team activities.

"I thought Dante (Fowler) looked really good," Jaguars coach Gus Bradley said Monday, per the team's official website. "He still has some work to do. He has a little rustiness. We're holding him back a little. We just want to see how he comes along and how he handles it, but attitude? Work ethic? Unbelievable."

Fowler, the Jags' No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 draft, missed all of his rookie season after tearing his ACL in rookie minicamp.

The pass rusher displayed good elusiveness and had very little hesitation, according to the team -- two important qualities in an athlete's progress when returning from leg injuries.

"I can turn it loose," Fowler said following the OTA session. "I felt pretty good, especially bending the corner and turning my torque and things like that. That was my biggest concern. That's what I wanted to see, and I felt pretty good."

Encouraging words from a player who got his rookie year cut short. Yet the real test, in the not so distant future, will be when he puts the pads back on.

Jaguars brass have to hope Fowler can "turn it loose" rushing the quarterback in 2016 and not lose another part of their young nucleus again to injury. The Jags have done well for themselves through the draft and free agency. On paper, Jacksonville looks like a team on the rise, but games aren't decided by pen and pad.

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