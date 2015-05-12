Dante Fowler Jr. inks max deal four days after ACL tear

"We are excited to get Dante under contract," Jaguars general manager David Caldwell said, according to the team site. "Negotiations with Dante's representatives were ongoing prior to his injury last weekend and nothing has changed. His attitude and spirit that he has shown recently are part of the reasons we selected him third overall. He understands the process ahead of him and is willing to do the work. He has a bright future ahead of him with the Jaguars and we look forward to him getting back on the field in 2016 and for many years to come."