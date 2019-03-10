Dante Fowler heading back to L.A., re-signs with Rams

Adding an extra weapon on the edge, Dante Fowler became a valuable contributor for the L.A. Rams during their run to the Super Bowl last season.
Acquired via trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars, Fowler will stay a little longer in L.A. as the team announced Sunday night that he has re-signed with the team.
Fowler signed a one-year deal worth $14 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that $12 million is fully guaranteed, with another $2 million available in incentives.
Upon a path to the Super Bowl, the Rams traded for Fowler in October, sending a 2019 third-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round selection to the Jaguars, who used the 2015 third-overall pick on the pass rusher.
In the playoffs, though, Fowler's play improved with 12 tackles, four for a loss and 1.5 sacks in three games.
Now, at least for one more season, the former first-rounder will remain a Ram.