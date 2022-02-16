Falcons release veteran pass rusher Dante Fowler ahead of free agency

The Atlanta Falcons released veteran pass rusher Dante Fowler on Wednesday, a month ahead of the new league year.

Fowler was slated to be a free agent heading into the 2022 season, which was converted into a void year in his restructured contract. The 27-year-old initially signed a three-year deal with Atlanta in free agency in 2020, but Fowler agreed to reduce his salary in 2021 with a chance to earn more in incentives and add the void year.

In two seasons with the Falcons, Fowler started 19 of 28 games played, logging 7.5 sacks, 16 QB hits and four forced fumbles. That production was a far cry from his standout 2019 season, in which he put up 11.5 sacks for the Los Angeles Rams. The former No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 draft also spent multiple weeks over the last two seasons on injured reserve and the reserve/COVID-19 list.