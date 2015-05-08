Dante Fowler carted off field at Jaguars practice

The first-round pick was carted off the field Friday during Jacksonville's first rookie minicamp after tumbling to the ground during 11-on-11 drills, per multiple reports. The No. 3 overall pick was seen holding his left knee as trainers descended.
Fowler was helped to a nearby tent, where he was examined by team medical officials. The former Florida pass rusher was later wheeled away to the locker room, leaving coach Gus Bradley to tell reporters: "He's being evaluated. We'll know more tonight."
"Brutal," was the word general manager David Caldwell texted to NFL Media's Michael Silver, who reported that "early indications are it doesn't look good."
Fowler was paired up against Georgia offensive lineman Watts Dantzler when his left knee bent awkwardly below him. He put no weight on the leg as he was carried away.
"I went to apologize to him (Fowler) and he was like, 'You're good, man. It's just football,'" Dantzler told ESPN's Michael DiRocco.
We'll know more soon, but any injury to Fowler would be devastating for a Jaguars club hoping the high-octane pass rusher can help this defense turn the tide in 2015.
