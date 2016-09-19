Danny Woodhead out for season with torn ACL

After wide receiver Keenan Allen was lost to a torn ACL in a Week 1 loss to the Chiefs, running back Danny Woodhead went down with the same injury in a blowout win over the Jaguars, forcing the Chargers to place him on injured reserve, the team announced. The 31-year-old dual threat back has been a fine addition to San Diego's offense over the past three years, although this will be the second time since 2013 he couldn't make it past Week 3. Woodhead broke his fibula early in the 2014 season.