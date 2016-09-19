Around the NFL

Danny Woodhead out for season with torn ACL

Published: Sep 19, 2016 at 07:42 AM

The Chargers continue to lose weapons on offense.

After wide receiver Keenan Allen was lost to a torn ACL in a Week 1 loss to the Chiefs, running back Danny Woodhead went down with the same injury in a blowout win over the Jaguars, forcing the Chargers to place him on injured reserve, the team announced. The 31-year-old dual threat back has been a fine addition to San Diego's offense over the past three years, although this will be the second time since 2013 he couldn't make it past Week 3. Woodhead broke his fibula early in the 2014 season.

The only consolation for San Diego is the fact that 2015 first-round pick Melvin Gordon seems to be finally running with purpose. Gordon posted 159 yards and three touchdowns over his first two games this season, while Woodhead added 116 yards on the ground and 35 yards through the air.

Receiving backs like Woodhead are not easy to come by, especially ones who can navigate complex protection schemes and operate out of the backfield as a safety net pass catcher. Last year, Woodhead caught 80 passes for 755 yards and six touchdowns.

Undrafted free agent Kenneth Farrow and former Giants draft pick Andre Williams round out the team's depth chart. Neither have much experience as a receiving back. San Diego signed wide recevier Griff Whalen on Monday after moving Woodhead to IR.

Woodhead has never really gotten the credit he deserves. If an NFL team lost a receiver who produced 80 catches on 106 targets and averaged nearly 10 yards per reception, their fanbase would be in a whirlwind wondering how exactly to replace him.

Woodhead, though, might prove even harder to replace.

