Danny Trevathan mindful of looming free-agent status

Feb 03, 2016
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Denver quarterback Brock Osweiler isn't the only Broncos player set to test the open market come March.

Fellow 2012 draft pick Danny Trevathan is also scheduled to become a free agent, leaving the linebacker on Wednesday to acknowledge that he's pondered his post-Super Bowl 50 career path.

"It's in the back of my mind, but right now this is the biggest game of my life," Trevathan said. "I can win or lose on this game. I know what it takes, I've been here before. It wasn't a pretty one, but I know what it takes and I know what I need to do to get to that next level in my life and on the field."

Trevathan's first trip to the Super Bowl, two seasons ago, came under former Broncos coach John Fox, now running the show in Chicago. Could the fourth-year defender wind up in a Bears uniform?

"I believe I can fit in any scheme," Trevathan said. "Coach Fox is one of the guys that gave me the opportunity to showcase I can fit within the scheme. I'm sure it'll be there, I'm sure we'll end up talking, but right now my main focus is this game. Whatever happens, happens. This game could make or break my contracts. It's up to me to make the most of it. I think I'm doing a good job right now and I'm locked in and focused."

Super Bowl results aside, Trevathan has put together a strong season at inside linebacker for Denver's Wade Phillips-led unit. Alongside Brandon Marshall, the pair finished the year as the NFL's fifth- and sixth-best players at their position, per Pro Football Focus. While Marshall has been the better run-stuffer, both offer the Broncos stability in the middle with DeMarcus Ware and Von Miller causing havoc on the outside.

If the Broncos don't fight to re-sign him, Trevathan would fit well into Vic Fangio's 3-4 front in Chicago, but that chatter is premature. The Super Bowl comes next, followed by Trevathan's quest for a meaty second contract. Stay tuned.

