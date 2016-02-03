Danny Trevathan mindful of looming free-agent status

"I believe I can fit in any scheme," Trevathan said. "Coach Fox is one of the guys that gave me the opportunity to showcase I can fit within the scheme. I'm sure it'll be there, I'm sure we'll end up talking, but right now my main focus is this game. Whatever happens, happens. This game could make or break my contracts. It's up to me to make the most of it. I think I'm doing a good job right now and I'm locked in and focused."