Danny Amendola's NFL Journey

Published: Jan 23, 2018 at 07:20 AM

Thanks to a gritty performance from Tom Brady and Amendola, the Patriots are headed back to the Super Bowl. In the AFC Championship game, Amendola caught two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help the Patriots clinch a spot in Super bowl LII. However, Amendola wasn't always a go-to wide receiver.

According to the NCAA, only 1.5% of all college football players make it into the NFL, and coming out of Texas Tech, Amendola wasn't a household name. Prior to the draft, he was compared to Patriots slot WR Wes Welker, but when it came to draft time, he went undrafted.

However, on April 27, 2008, the Dallas Cowboys called and signed Amendola. For the next year and a half, Amendola spent time on the Cowboys and Eagles practice squads before the St. Louis Rams finally gave him a chance on their active roster.

In four seasons with the Rams, Amendola totaled 196 receptions, 1,726 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns. However, in 2012, Amendola suffered an injury that was not only career-threatening, but also life-threatening.

Against the Arizona Cardinals, Amendola suffered a dislocated clavicle, and instead of the bone popping outward, it went inward. His collarbone was inches away from hitting is heart, which would have killed him. This injury was so rare that no other team physician had seen a case like it.

Fortunately, Amendola was able to make a full recovery and was able to play the rest of the season.

In 2013, the Patriots signed Amendola to a five-year contract worth 28.5 million dollars. Now, fast forward five years and Amendola has a chance to become a three-time Super Bowl Champion, cementing himself as a top-flight slot receiver.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

