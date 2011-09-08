Daniels says changes will be made if Texans miss playoffs

With Peyton Manning out indefinitely after undergoing neck surgery Thursday morning, some predict this will be the year the Texans surpass the Indianapolis Colts, claim the AFC South title and make the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.
Count Daniels as a part of that group, and the Texans tight end went as far as to say there could be harsh consequences if Houston again falls short of its postseason aspirations.
"I predict we will be playoff bound," Owens told Indianapolis' WFNI-AM on Wednesday. "I don't think there is really any other way for us to go. We don't really have a choice at this point."
"There will be a lot of changes made if we can't get it done with this group right here."
Daniels, who had 38 receptions for 471 yards and two touchdowns in an injury-riddled 2010 season, admitted there's added pressure on the Texans now that Manning is out for an indefinite period. Kerry Collins will be the Colts' starter in Sunday's season opener in Houston.
"I think it is good pressure," said Daniels. "It's good when there are high expectations for your team, and we want to fulfill those expectations."