Daniels reports, but Cushing, Robinson absent at Texans' camp

Published: Jul 31, 2009 at 08:16 AM

HOUSTON -- Tight end Owen Daniels was on the field when the Houston Texans opened camp, but first-round pick Brian Cushing and veteran cornerback Dunta Robinson weren't.

Signing status of top picks

Signing status of top picks

Daniels briefly considered skipping camp. He signed his restricted free agent tender in June but sat out a mandatory minicamp unhappy that no long-term deal was reached.

Cushing, the linebacker taken with the 15th overall pick, remains unsigned. But Texans general manager Rick Smith says he's having productive talks with Cushing's agent and hopes to have him signed soon.

Robinson remains disgruntled that the Texans used the franchise tag on him and has threatened to sit out all of training camp.

Second-round pick Connor Barwin joined practice about 30 minutes late after finishing paperwork and his physical after agreeing to a deal early Friday.

