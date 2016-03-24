Daniel Lasco athleticism, concerns at odds for fantasy

Lasco is not going to be drafted to be a starting running back. But that's not always a terrible thing. The best-case scenario is that he goes to a decent team, let's say the Colts. And he's afforded an opportunity and makes the most of it. There has been some magic there. I've seen it with my own eyes. But part of me remains a little bit skeptical on the whole thing. I would love to be wrong. I would love for Lasco to be that guy nobody believes in, who people think is a fluke and then he somehow comes out and dominates fantasy football. We all crave that because we all need running backs. I'm just not positive it's going to be realistic. My guess is that he snakes a "That Helps No One" this season.