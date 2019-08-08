Around the NFL

Daniel Jones perfect in storm-shortened Giants debut

Published: Aug 08, 2019 at 02:15 PM
Jeremy Bergman

Daniel Jones' preseason debut was short but oh so sweet.

The New York Giants rookie signal-caller took over for Eli Manning in the first quarter of Big Blue's preseason-opening 31-22 win against the New York Jets. Manning got just one drive. Jones needed only one.

Jones, the much-ridiculed No. 6 overall selection, led New York on an eight-play scoring march on his lone drive of the evening. The rookie completed all five of his attempts to Cody Latimer, Golden Tate and Bennie Fowler for 67 yards. Jones was sharp on his designed throws and patient with his reads. His drive-clinching back-corner touchdown pass to Fowler was a thing of beauty.

"As far as expectations, I didn't really know what to expect, just wanted to play well," Jones told reporters after the game, "and [I was] glad we were able to move the ball execute."

The first-year thrower was set to come on for another drive, but the contest was suspended for nearly an hour due to severe weather. When Big Blue returned to the field, Jones was on the sideline and third-string QB Alex Tanney was under center.

"I thought maybe I'd get a little more time, but with the lightning, I definitely understand," Jones said.

In front of a sympathetic crowd, Jones silenced his doubters with a solid showing. Calls for Jones to replace Manning as the starter shouldn't come in full force, but the rookie couldn't have asked for a better first evening on an NFL field. (Well, maybe a longer one.)

