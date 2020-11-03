Daniel Jones' mistakes cost Giants chance to beat Bucs: 'I think those were costly mistakes for us'

The Daniel Jones experience makes roller coasters feel flat.

Thursday night's 25-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers provided the entire Jones adventure -- most of it a haunting ride.

The New York Giants' second-year QB made horrific throw after horrific throw, overshooting targets deep, missing passes wide or behind, sliding into pressure, forcing passes that were intercepte, and attempting many more that were almost intercepted.

And within all that darkness, there were small rays of light, like the pinpoint pass at the back of the end zone to Golden Tate in the final minutes to pull the Giants within a two-point try of forcing overtime. It was the type of throw that makes one think Jones can be a good quarterback.

Alas, the next play epitomized the Jones experience. After putting a great throw on the money, Jones hesitated too long and threw behind running back Dion Lewis an incomplete two-point attempt. The play brought out a penalty flag that was picked up, causing controversy as the Giants lost. Had Jones pulled the trigger on time, Lewis was wide open. And had the QB put the ball to the outside, ﻿Antoine Winfield Jr.﻿ would have had to run through Lewis to make the play. Jones' play was so bad it created a controversy.

On a night when the Giants defense played well, kept ﻿Tom Brady﻿ questioning himself, caused turnovers and kept the Bucs under wraps, the offense let Big Blue down. The main culprit was the quarterback.

Even Bucs coach Bruce Arians was willing to point out that fact.

"You know the young quarterback, he's still trying to do too much," Arians said of Jones, via Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News. "It cost them basically the ball game throwing those two picks."

Jones finished the game 25-of-41 passing for 256 yards, two TDs and two INTs. His numbers weren't all that different than Brady, who completed 28-of-40 for 279 yards and two TDs. The big difference was the GOAT didn't kill his club when things weren't going well.