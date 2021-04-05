Daniel Jones gathering Giants for throwing sessions in Arizona

The Giants are no longer seen as cellar dwellers in the NFL, not after a brief playoff push that fell short and a busy offseason, and their quarterback is acting as such.

Daniel Jones is bringing together his Giants teammates for several days of throwing sessions this week in Arizona, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. The group will include receivers and tight ends, and also some offensive linemen, Rapoport added, with Jones organizing the whole operation.

Jones has a new group of targets to get to know thanks to Giants general manager Dave Gettleman's spending efforts that saw New York add Kenny Golladay and John Ross to its receiving corps, and Kyle Rudolph to its tight ends room. The quarterback also has a better understanding of an offense he was forced to learn entirely remotely at this time last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After nearly a full season (Jones missed two games due to injury) played in Jason Garrett's offense, the quarterback is guaranteed to have a better grip on what is expected of him in the team's system. He'll also be able to pass some of the knowledge he's gained to his new teammates, starting with informal settings such as this in Arizona.