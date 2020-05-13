Around the NFL

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 12:38 PM

Daniel Jones focusing on ball security after rookie year fumbles

Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Daniel Jones had an encouraging rookie season, but his handling of the football before he throws is worthy of hand wringing.

Jones fumbled the ball 18 times as a rookie. Eighteen of anything -- interceptions, incompletions in a game, broken eggs because you forgot they were at the bottom of your shopping cart -- is usually too much. Jones knows this and realizes he needs to fix it if he wants to establish himself as a legitimate NFL quarterback.

During the pandemic and resulting stay-at-home orders, Jones has been focusing more on ball security than anything else. He told reporters Wednesday he's doing different drills and emphasizing "mindfulness," per NFL Network's Kimberly Jones, calling the problem "a simple fix."

Jones shouldn't feel alone in this battle to take better care of the rock. The other franchise quarterback in New York, the Jets' Sam Darnold, had a similar issue while in college at USC, and he's combined to fumble 16 times (including 11 times in 13 games in 2019) since he's turned pro. Darnold also has another year on Jones, though, and he still didn't hit Jones' total.

The dream scenario is no fumbles at all, but in a league that emphasizes both passing and pass-rushing, it's bound to happen a few times. The hope is Jones pulls a reverse Darnold by cutting his fumbles down around the range of five in his second season. Offensive line has a lot to do with this, and Giants general manager Dave Gettleman invested in it, selecting tackle Andrew Thomas with fourth-overall pick in last month's draft.

Comfort also might help Jones better approach his mental preparation and performance. With Eli Manning now retired, it'll likely be less awkward for Jones, who conceded it was probably a little strained working together in 2019. Manning admitted as much last week and said he thinks Jones could benefit from being the undisputed quarterback in charge in 2020.

We'll see if that helps him hold onto the ball better. He has plenty of time to familiarize himself with The Duke before camp begins.

Related Content

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the football during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Giants in overtime, 23-17. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Saquon Barkley worried about 'little things,' not new, big contract

Asked if he'd seen news of Christian McCaffrey's new deal, the Giants RB said he had, but a new deal isn't at the top of his priority list. 
NFL extends virtual offseason through May 29
news

NFL extends virtual offseason through May 29

The NFL's virtual offseason has been extended at least two weeks. The period was originally slated to end on Friday, May 15.
Los Angeles Chargers center Mike Pouncey (53) warms up, before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
news

Chargers' Mike Pouncey says he's cleared for when activities resume

The Chargers received welcome news Wednesday as veteran center Mike Pouncey told reports that he has been medically cleared by the doctors who performed his neck surgery.
Rams introduce new uniforms ahead of start of SoFi Stadium era
news

Rams introduce new uniforms ahead of start of SoFi Stadium era

The Los Angeles Rams unveiled their new uniforms for the upcoming 2020 season on Wednesday.
LeSean McCoy could see himself ending career with Eagles
news

LeSean McCoy could see himself ending career with Eagles

The All-Decade RB will return for his 12th and probably final season in 2020, but where will McCoy land? He hinted he'd be open to a return to Philly.
Emmitt Smith: Cowboys can't play 'chicken' with Dak Prescott
news

Emmitt Smith: Cowboys can't play 'chicken' with Dak Prescott

The former Dallas RB  had to hold out into the regular season before Jerry Jones and Smith's representation came to an agreement. Could Dak do the same?
Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara plays against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
news

Raiders, CB Prince Amukamara agree to terms

A former Giants first-round pick and standout with the Bears, cornerback Prince Amukamara and the Raiders have agreed to terms, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
Washington Redskins' Dwayne Haskins throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
news

Urban Meyer: Dwayne Haskins needs 'great players,' 'elite culture'

Urban Meyer believes criticism of Dwayne Haskins is unwarranted and that what the young QB really needs is good leadership and great players around him. 
Colts feel they have '1-1 punch' in Marlon Mack, Jonathan Taylor
news

Colts feel they have '1-1 punch' in Marlon Mack, Jonathan Taylor

The addition of Jonathan Taylor to Indy's backfield, which already boasts Marlon Mack, sets the Colts up to have one of the league's best backfields, their OC says.
Schalke's Weston McKennie, left, reacts after Schalke's Haji Wright, right, scored his side's first goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Bayer Leverkusen in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
news

NFL to closely monitor restart of soccer in Europe

Soccer's return without fans in Europe on May 16 will provide the NFL with its closest comparison to date since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down major sports two months ago.
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo (7) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. The Saints won 26-18. (Aaron Doster via AP)
news

Falcons could bring in competition for kicker Younghoe Koo

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said the team might fill its final open roster spot with a kicker to push Koo in 2020.
