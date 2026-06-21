Daniel Jones expects Tyler Warren to be 'big part' of Colts offense as TE makes jump from rookie year

The trajectory for Warren to take on an even larger role in the Colts' success in 2026 is obvious, both based on how he performed as a rookie and Indianapolis' roster heading into the campaign.

Warren, the 2025 draft's No. 14 overall pick, was touted as a can't-miss TE prospect and immediately lived up to the billing. He produced three different outings with 70 or more receiving yards in his first month of games. He scored in each contest from Weeks 4-7, the first TD of the streak -- and his career -- coming on a goal-line run. Warren faded down the stretch, in large part due to Jones going down with a torn Achilles in Week 14, but he still managed to lead the Colts in targets (112) while tallying 76 receptions for 817 yards and four touchdown catches.

The only other Colt with over 100 targets was Michael Pittman, right behind Warren with 111, but he's now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. That leaves a lot of passes left to be redistributed, and while Warren can make routes work at any level of the field, he's especially effective at the possession-type work Pittman excelled at.

Wide receivers Alec Pierce, who signed a big extension in March, and Josh Downs will also be in line for more looks, but the Colts largely stood pat after trading Pittman to Pittsburgh. They signed Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for depth and waited until the seventh round to draft a wideout, Deion Burks.

With Jones on the mend and another year of chemistry between Warren and his QB, there's plenty of reason to believe the second-year tight end can make good on those opportunities to reach yet another level.

The potential already showed during the offseason program.

"Working on his body and just getting into great physical shape, and coming in and out of breaks," head coach Shane Steichen said of Warren at organized team activities. "He's made some good plays out here in practice in seven-on-seven, some team situations."

"So, looking for the next steps in his development.'"