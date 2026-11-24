The Indianapolis Colts released Daniel Jones last week in a surprising move after their 3-8 start. With no team claiming him off waivers by the end of the day on Monday, Jones is officially a free agent.

A first-round pick by the New York Giants in 2019, Jones revitalized his career with the Colts in 2025. Despite a season-ending Achilles injury, Indianapolis signed Jones to the largest two-year contract in NFL history. The Colts' decision to cut Jones results in a $35.2 million dead cap hit for the 2027 season.

So, where could the 29-year-old quarterback end up? Here's a look at the most likely landing spots, and why they may or may not be a fit, with our beat writers at The Athletic weighing in.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have trotted out four quarterbacks in four weeks. Week 1 starter Jacoby Brissett was benched and traded to the Baltimore Ravens. Gardner Minshew had season-ending elbow surgery. Carson Beck is battling back spasms. Forty-year-old Josh Johnson is currently "next man up." He's been in town two weeks.

This obviously is not ideal. Arizona needs a long-term solution, and Jones seems too much like a short-term fix, something this team has already tried. The rest of this season needs to be spent evaluating Beck. If that doesn't work out, the focus needs to be on the 2027 NFL Draft. -- Doug Haller, Cardinals writer

Baltimore Ravens

From an on-field standpoint, it doesn't really make sense for the Ravens to add Jones. They already acquired Brissett, and despite him playing reasonably well, they've lost both of his starts and are essentially playing out the string. Unless you think Jones can lead you to wins in your final six games, which it will probably take for the Ravens to make the postseason, then why bother?

However, here are two reasons the Ravens shouldn't be counted out. For one, nobody plays the compensatory draft pick game as aggressively as the Ravens. If Jones finishes the season on their roster, the Ravens would be eligible for a compensatory pick if he signs elsewhere in free agency.

Two, the Ravens would be wise to at least start lining up "bridge" quarterback or top backup options given Lamar Jackson's uncertain contract status going forward. Getting Jones in the system now could help them if they want to re-sign him as a Band-Aid or a high-caliber backup this offseason. -- Jeff Zrebiec, Ravens writer

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings' interest in Daniel Jones would mostly be tied to the time he spent in Minnesota in 2024. Jones joined the team as a free agent late that season. Coach Kevin O'Connell and teammates enjoyed his presence enough that Minnesota coveted him as a free agent the following spring.

Jones ultimately chose Indianapolis, but there were no hard feelings. The Vikings still appreciate his willingness to throw over the middle of the field and his professionalism running a complex offense. The current fit is less likely considering the most recent acquisition of Kirk Cousins, who has revived the offense. If Jones prefers to play, the Vikings don't appear to be the best fit, barring injury. If he covets familiarity and a spot as depth, perhaps the Vikings become a more sensible option.

New England Patriots

While it certainly seems like the Patriots could use quarterback depth with Drake Maye out indefinitely with a broken leg, Mike Vrabel continued to indicate Monday that the Patriots will roll with what they've got.

Still, at least on paper, it would've made sense for the Pats to have interest. Tommy DeVito is now their starting quarterback, and his fill-in effort after Maye's injury didn't inspire much hope. Beyond DeVito, the only other QB on the roster is seventh-round rookie Behren Morton.

But unless Vrabel is lying to dampen league-wide interest in Jones, it doesn't sound like the Patriots are that intrigued by bringing another quarterback into the locker room.

"I don't know that's something we necessarily think," Vrabel said Monday during a radio appearance on WEEI. "We have guys that have been with us, understand what we're doing, and how we want to try to do it." -- Chad Graff, Patriots writer

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are often opportunistic about adding talent, and their starting quarterback is out for the season. However, it's unlikely the Eagles would pursue Jones if they hope to improve their record this season. They're 3-7 and play Thursday. If they did add Jones, the soonest he realistically would play is Week 13. By that point, they'd have six games left and still long odds to make the postseason. Would that be enough time to onboard him and put them in a competitive situation? The Eagles have less than a 1 percent chance of making the playoffs, per The Athletic's NFL Playoff Simulator. If they upset the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, it would make sense to continue starting Joe Milton. If they lose on Thanksgiving, it makes any chance of turning around the season even more remote. That's why it's more likely that Milton and potentially rookie Cole Payton are the Eagles' starting options.

As for Jones possibly playing beyond 2026, that's complicated by Jalen Hurts' status, assuming he makes a full recovery. Hurts has been a far better quarterback than Jones, and even if his guaranteed money wanes after this season, he still has $22 million guaranteed and the Eagles would absorb an $85.2 million cap hit if they traded him. That doesn't mean it's a non-starter, but it wouldn't be to add Daniel Jones.

"We like that room," head coach Nick Sirianni said of his quarterback group. "We feel like Tanner (McKee) is very capable to go out there and lead the team. Joe (Milton), obviously coming off of his best performance, and then to develop, working with Cole (Payton) and developing there, (we) feel good about that room. But won't get too much more into that, though." -- Zach Berman and Brooks Kubena, Eagles writers

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.