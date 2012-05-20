Daniel happy to serve as Brees' placeholder for Saints

Published: May 20, 2012 at 05:10 AM

With Drew Brees slated to miss the start of the New Orleans Saints' organized team activities on Tuesday as part of his ongoing contract negotiations with the team, Chase Daniel is set to take over as the No. 1 quarterback in drills.

Breer: Saints against the world

It worked for the Pats in '07. Can the 2012 Saints channel the same "us against the world" attitude? Albert Breer reports. More ...

But Daniel, who has thrown just eight passes in three years, would rather have Brees back running the show than take over for the reigning Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year.

"First and foremost, we miss Drew. This whole team, the community, the fans, everybody misses Drew, but we also realize right now we have to move on without him," Daniel told The Associated Press. "Is a deal going to get done? Yes, I have faith. But right now it's a great opportunity for myself to go in, show the type of skills I've (gained) ... and really earn the trust of the guys."

Daniel joined the Saints in 2009 after being waived by the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent. Though Daniel hopes to return to the status quo soon, he said he is enjoying his time in the limelight.

"I'm looking forward to it," Daniel continued. "Obviously, Drew runs the ship. I'm just here to get ready."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

