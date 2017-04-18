Dan Williams released by Oakland Raiders

The Raiders on Tuesday released the 29-year-old defensive tackle after two seasons in Oakland, per the team.
Williams appeared in 32 games with the Raiders, starting 26 tilts and notching 1.5 sacks along the way. He fell off last season after a strong showing in 2015, leaving Williams and his $4.5 million salary a strong candidate to be chopped. With no guaranteed money left on the deal, Oakland will absorb every penny.
Williams also struggled with weight issues last season, which didn't help his case. Still, he was hardly Oakland's biggest problem along the defensive line, making the tackle position a potential target in the upcoming draft.
While the Raiders are a team on the rise, it's easy to forget how their defense struggled for long stretches last season. Williams won't be the last veteran to hit the cutting room floor.