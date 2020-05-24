Around the NFL

Sunday, May 24, 2020 05:51 AM

Dan Vitale vying to fill James Develin's 'pretty dang big shoes'

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

An offseason of seismic alterations has been more about losses rather than additions for the Patriots.

Even prior to his departure, Tom Brady's name has been front and center, but plenty more Pats such as Jaime Collins, Kyle Van Noy and Stephen Gostkowski have moved on. So too has fullback James Develin, who retired.

While there are a plethora of vacancies to be filled, former Packers fullback Dan Vitale knows exactly why he's in New England and it's to succeed Develin and aid the Patriots offense in any way possible.

"It's definitely some pretty dang big shoes to fill," Vitale told reporters on Thursday, via Boston.com's Deyscha Smith. "James was a hell-of-a player, I've enjoyed watching him, really since I got in the league now and he was really a role model at the position. Fullback, a lot of people don't typically noticed how important that role can be and I think it was pretty clear how important James really was to this Patriots team over the last how ever many years. I definitely have some big shoes to fill but I'm really looking forward to the opportunity as well, working with a lot of the other guys."

A one-time Pro Bowler whose last season was played when he was 31, Develin was reliable and versatile during his seven-season tenure with the Patriots.

Vitale, 26, is on the move again, however. He was drafted in the sixth round by the Buccaneers in 2016. Cut by the Bucs and then the Bills, Vitale's career began in 2016 with the Browns. After two years in Cleveland, he moved on to Green Bay and now Vitale's on to New England.

Finding a roster as a fullback isn't the easiest of endeavors in the modern NFL, but Vitale's done well in that regard and played in 15 games last season for the NFC North champion Packers.

"There's only a handful of teams in the league that use fullbacks nowadays," Vitale said. "Obviously there's been a little bit of a resurgence around the league with the success that a lot of teams have had. That definitely plays into it, we only have a couple of options when it comes to that. Seeing all the amazing things that James Develin did over the last couple of years, that's enticing as a fullback."

Though Vitale's aspirations and intentions of replacing Develin are clear, his path to do so is not.

He's likely to get plenty of competition from Jakob Johnson at fullback, along with tight ends Matt LaCosse, Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene, Jake Burt and others.

"I look forward to pushing those younger guys like Jakob, like Dalton (Keene), like Jake Burt — anybody really; Devin (Asiasi), anybody who might be in that role being able to really push each other, help each other learn," Vitale said, via the Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan. "We're all kind of in the same position right now, obviously, with the virtual meetings and not being able to get on the field. So, just pushing each other. I don't think you put any pressure on each other to really take one's job or anything like that."

With just 16 touches in his 44 career games, Vitale knows all about doing the little things, carrying out the dirty work and contributing every which way. In many ways, that's the Patriot Way and why he might force his way into filling Develin's shoes.

"When I was in Tampa Bay, I was more of a tight end, wing-type of player. In Cleveland, I was kind of a hand-in-the-ground, bruising type fullback. And then in my time in Green Bay, I did a little bit of both. I was kind of all over the field," Vitale said. "(I) learn as much as I can for as many spots as I can. So whenever they need somebody to step in, I can fill that role."

Related Content

Playing on franchise tag 'fine' for Chargers TE Hunter Henry
news

Playing on franchise tag 'fine' for Chargers TE Hunter Henry

Los Angeles' standout tight end Hunter Henry was franchise tagged and wants a long-term deal, but no holdout seems eminent. 
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Packers defeated the Vikings 23-10. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Packers DC expects an improved run defense after playoff loss

Following a season where the Green Bay Packers reached the NFC title game, defensive coordinator Mike Pettine assessed the state of his defense and how he expects them to improve from their last outing. 
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) meet on he field before the Super Bowl XLII football game at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
news

Brady throws playful barb at Eli Manning for finally joining Twitter

Eli Manning has officially joined Twitter. Less than 30 minutes after his introductory post, Tom Brady welcomed the retired QB with a backhanded compliment.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a touchdown during the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' grad message: 'We're built to persevere'

Patrick Mahomes usually inspires with his play. The Chiefs QB did so with words Saturday during his alma mater Texas Tech's virtual commencement. 
Devonta Freeman willing to sit out 2020 season over contract desires
news

Devonta Freeman willing to sit out 2020 season over contract desires

Devonta Freeman has been unsigned for two months. The former Falcons RB might remain that way if he doesn't receive an offer reflecting his believed worth, Michael Silver reports.
Houston Texans running back Carlos Hyde (23) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
news

Seahawks add needed RB depth, sign Carlos Hyde to 1-year deal

Free-agent running back Carlos Hyde has agreed to a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and head coach Andy Reid during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Houston Texans in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
news

Reid on onside alternative: Mahomes 'can do 4th-and-15s'

Chiefs coach Andy Reid suggested he's not in favor of changing the rules to allow for a fourth-and-15 play. But the presence of Patrick Mahomes also means Kansas City is prepared to succeed if the proposal passes.
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2019, file photo, Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco (5) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game in Denver. A person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos are waiving Joe Flacco with a failed physical designation, putting another veteran NFL quarterback on the open market. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team didn't announce the decision. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)
news

Joe Flacco signs one-year, $1.5M deal with Jets

The Jets are adding a Super Bowl MVP to their quarterback room. New York agreed to a one-year deal with veteran Joe Flacco on Friday.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 in Pittsburgh. The Steelers beat the Browns 20-13. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
news

Browns offer fans chance to help script plays with Kevin Stefanski

The Browns have had their fair share of playcallers over the past 20 years. Now you can be one too. Cleveland is offering the chance to script plays in a preseason game through the All In Challenge.
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Randy Bullock (4) hits an onside kick during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 27-19. (AP Photo/David Richard)
news

NFL removes trailing requirement on 4th-and-15 proposal

One of the biggest proposed rule changes has undergone a slight change. Next week's owners vote won't stipulate that teams must be losing to attempt a fourth-and-15 play following a score, Tom Pelissero reports. 
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) in action during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Carson, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
news

JuJu: Big Ben is 'back,' ready to lead Steelers to 'big year'

JuJu Smith-Schuster came away impressed by what he saw from a workout with Ben Roethlisberger, who he thinks is all the Steelers need to return to legitimate contention.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL