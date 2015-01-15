Around the NFL

Dan Quinn won't be upset if he's passed over for jobs

Published: Jan 15, 2015 at 12:11 PM

RENTON, Wash. -- Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said there would be "no disappointment" if he is passed over as a head coach this hiring cycle.

Quinn is considered one of the top candidates for a head-coaching job but he is unavailable for first interviews until Seattle's season ends. The Seahawks play the Packers in the NFC Conference Championship game Sunday and if they win, they advance to the Super Bowl on Feb. 1.

Quinn can, however, interview with the Falcons and Bears a second time if Seattle wins. Jan. 25 is the cutoff for such talks. The Broncos, who have expressed interest, would have to wait.

"I am so fortunate to be a part of this," Quinn said following Seahawks practice Thursday. "I'm having a blast being a part of this group."

Denver, Atlanta and Chicago have coaching vacancies. San Francisco, Buffalo, the Jets and Oakland filled their open jobs this week.

Follow Steve Wyche on Twitter @wyche89.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews Championship Sunday and makes our picks for each game. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Roundup: Giants place rookie WR Kadarius Toney on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Giants are opening training camp without their top rookie. Wide receiver ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿, the No. 20 pick in the 2021 draft, has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

NFL informs clubs that COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players could lead to forfeited games

As the NFL approaches the 2021 season, the league informed clubs that it would not extend the season to accommodate a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players that causes a game cancellation.
news

Amari Cooper (ankle), DeMarcus Lawrence (back) among Cowboys starting camp on PUP list

The Cowboys were the second NFL team to report to camp this week, and they won't have a few key contributors available right away. Dallas will place WR Amari Cooper, DE DeMarcus Lawrence, DT Trysten Hill and K Greg Zuerlein on the physically unable to perform list.
news

Bengals' Mike Daniels: Joe Burrow is 'like baby Aaron' Rodgers

Since stepping foot in Cincinnati, Joe Burrow has impressed veteran teammate Mike Daniels, who spent six seasons with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. Daniels joined Good Morning Football on Thursday and reiterated his comparison between the two QBs.
news

Eric Dickerson thinks Rams should sign Todd Gurley: 'That's a no-brainer'

Hall of Fame Rams RB Eric Dickerson told TMZ he believes a Rams reunion with Todd Gurley is the best way to go after Los Angeles lost Cam Akers to a season-ending Achilles injury.
news

Tom Brady on teams that passed on him in 2020: 'There's not as many smart people as you think'

Despite winning the Super Bowl in his first year in Tampa Bay, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, being who he is, still grinds about the clubs that had the gall to dismiss his services last offseason when he was a free agent.
news

Raider GM Mike Mayock: Jon Gruden, Derek Carr relationship is 'like a corny marriage'

Las Vegas Raider GM Mike Mayock notes that quarterback Derek Carr's ability to tackle anything Jon Gruden throws at him has helped keep the relationship fresh. 
news

Steelers LB Vince Williams announces retirement after eight seasons

Steelers linebacker Vince Williams has retired from football after eight seasons, the team announced Wednesday.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield remaining patient regarding new deal: 'Everything will play itself out'

Until a new deal is agreed upon, Baker Mayfield will likely continue field questions for the foreseeable future. And as the young QB continues his wait, the already-booming clock will continue to tick for the Browns organization.
news

Jerry Jones: I 'would do anything' to get Cowboys back into a Super Bowl

The Cowboys held their opening news conference for their 2021 training camp on Wednesday and Jerry Jones told reporters that he "would do anything known to man" to get his team back into a Super Bowl for the first time since 1995.
news

Jerry Jones 'very satisfied' with Cowboys vaccination rate ahead of training camp

With the Cowboys one of the first teams to open camp, owner Jerry Jones addressed the club's vaccination status, saying Wednesday he's very comfortable with his player's vaccination rate at this point.
news

Colts' Darius Leonard expected to pass Fred Warner as highest-paid inside LB in 'near future'

The 49ers made Fred Warner the NFL's highest-paid inside linebacker on Wednesday, but Colts defender Darius Leonard is expected to top Warner's deal in the "near future," per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW