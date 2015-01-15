Dan Quinn won't be upset if he's passed over for jobs

RENTON, Wash. -- Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said there would be "no disappointment" if he is passed over as a head coach this hiring cycle.
Quinn is considered one of the top candidates for a head-coaching job but he is unavailable for first interviews until Seattle's season ends. The Seahawks play the Packers in the NFC Conference Championship game Sunday and if they win, they advance to the Super Bowl on Feb. 1.
"I am so fortunate to be a part of this," Quinn said following Seahawks practice Thursday. "I'm having a blast being a part of this group."
Denver, Atlanta and Chicago have coaching vacancies. San Francisco, Buffalo, the Jets and Oakland filled their open jobs this week.
