Dan Quinn, Teryl Austin lead Falcons' coaching search

NFL Media's Albert Breer reported Friday, per Falcons sources, that the team's hunt for a new head coach has boiled down to a trio of options: Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Lions defensive play-caller Teryl Austin -- and possibly one other candidate.
Breer noted that Quinn is expected to meet with Atlanta for a second interview after Austin staged a second meeting with the Falcons on Thursday. The third candidate is unknown. We can't help but wonder, though, if Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels makes sense, considering general manager Thomas Dimitroff's ties to Bill Belichick in New England. McDaniels interviewed with the Falcons earlier this month.
Falcons fans should be encouraged by owner Arthur Blank and a front office that isn't cowed by the idea of waiting for the right candidate. If Quinn, for instance, is the apple of their eye, what does two extra weeks matter for someone being asked to guide this franchise deep into the future?
