Around the NFL

Dan Quinn, Teryl Austin lead Falcons' coaching search

Published: Jan 16, 2015 at 04:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

It's down to three for the Atlanta Falcons.

NFL Media's Albert Breer reported Friday, per Falcons sources, that the team's hunt for a new head coach has boiled down to a trio of options: Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Lions defensive play-caller Teryl Austin -- and possibly one other candidate.

Breer noted that Quinn is expected to meet with Atlanta for a second interview after Austin staged a second meeting with the Falcons on Thursday. The third candidate is unknown. We can't help but wonder, though, if Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels makes sense, considering general manager Thomas Dimitroff's ties to Bill Belichick in New England. McDaniels interviewed with the Falcons earlier this month.

Falcons fans should be encouraged by owner Arthur Blank and a front office that isn't cowed by the idea of waiting for the right candidate. If Quinn, for instance, is the apple of their eye, what does two extra weeks matter for someone being asked to guide this franchise deep into the future?

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews Championship Sunday and makes our picks for each game. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Raiders' win over Packers on Monday night

For the first time since Week 1, the Raiders claimed a victory, emerging from a hard-fought battle against the Green Bay Packers with a 17-13 win.
news

Week 5 Monday inactives: Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders

The official inactives for Monday Night Football: Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders
news

Packers RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) to be inactive vs. Raiders

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones will miss his third game of the season due to a nagging hamstring injury, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson to seek multiple opinions on injured hamstring

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson will seek multiple medical opinions on his injured hamstring, coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Raiders WR Davante Adams (shoulder) expected to play Monday night vs. Packers

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (shoulder) is expected to play in Monday's Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Ja'Marr Chase: Bengals offense took 'a step closer to who we really are' in Arizona

The Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase connection flourished for the Bengals in Week 5 and it has Cincinnati looking forward to getting its season on track after a slow start. 
news

Colts' Jonathan Taylor returns to game action after injury, extension, notices shift in RB market

With a new multi-year deal in hand, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor was on the field in the 23-16 Week 5 win over the Titans. Taylor, who inked a $42M extension on Saturday, said his deal represents a step forward for the running back market.
news

Kyle Juszczyk: Brock Purdy 'deserves more respect' after 49ers' blowout win over Cowboys

﻿Brock Purdy﻿ torched Dallas on Sunday night in a 42-10 victory, the most lopsided result in the history of the 49ers-Cowboys rivalry. The second-year QB went 17-of-24 passing with four TDs, took just one sack and didn't turn the ball over.
news

Jets players back OC Nathaniel Hackett in win over Broncos: 'Getting this win for him was very huge'

Leading up to Sunday's game in Denver, New York Jets coaches and players brushed aside the motivation provided by Broncos coach Sean Payton's offseason comments calling out OC Nathaniel Hackett. However, it was clear the players and club were seething underneath.
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson suffers Grade 3 AC joint sprain, to miss one month or more 

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to miss a month or more after suffering a Grade 3 AC joint sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
news

Dak Prescott on Cowboys' 42-10 loss to 49ers: 'Most humbling game I've ever been a part of'

﻿Dak Prescott﻿ had his finger stepped on during his Dallas Cowboys' lopsided loss Sunday night to the San Francisco 49ers. It was his pride that came away worse for the wear. 