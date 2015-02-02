Dan Quinn savors final moments with Seahawks

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Dan Quinn will be introduced as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, as reported by NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
"I've had a great time here with coach (Pete) Carroll and all the things he's taught us," Quinn said following Seattle's Super Bowl XLIX loss to the Patriots. "All of us, we're so connected as guys."
When asked directly if this was his last game as Seattle's defensive coordinator, though, Quinn asked not to speak about the impending divorce.
"I'd like to make everything about our guys," he said. "With respect to this game -- what a terrific game we were just all a part of -- and tonight, I'd like to make the focus about our players."
It's an interesting situation, if only because Quinn's defense, which sustained two major, game-changing injuries to Cliff Avril and Jeremy Lane, ended up folding to an offense run by Josh McDaniels.
"We were prepared for them to come in if they wanted to feature the run game, but they're a difficult team to prepare for. One game can be 12 or 13 runs and the next game was 44. When you go against this team you have to be prepared to go a few different ways."
Quinn said he featured more zone looks in the fourth quarter, which ended up opening a window for Tom Brady to hit some momentum-changing passes.
"They really lit us up and got hot," Quinn said. "We tried a number of things on both of those scoring drives...we tried a number of different (looks). When you go back through it, there are certainly calls you could have different. But I gotta tip my hat to those guys."
Perhaps the game plan itself will earn McDaniels more respect next year when the coaching carousel spins again. It's hard to imagine a more desirable name at the moment.
