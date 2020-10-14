Dan Quinn pens letter to city of Atlanta: 'I'll continue to root like hell' for Falcons

It hasn't been all bad for the Falcons.

While blown leads and slow starts to the past two seasons might resonate most at the moment, a lot of good came out of the Dan Quinn era. He feels the same way about his time in Atlanta.

Just days after being fired, the departed coach penned a letter to the city thanking the fans and organization for his tenure.

"How fortunate am I that I close this chapter the very same way that I opened it -- with gratitude," Quinn wrote. "Being the Head Coach of your Atlanta Falcons has been the privilege of a lifetime. I can't express my appreciation enough to Arthur Blank for the opportunity to represent this organization for the past six seasons. It truly has been my family. My wife Stacy and I will forever be grateful for every single person in this organization who made our lives better and fuller.

"I will miss so many things, but none more than the men in the locker room. From Pro Bowlers to practice squad players, it was an honor to fight shoulder-to-shoulder with you and be a part of your lives on and off the field.

"Finally, to the people of Atlanta and Falcons fans everywhere, I can't thank you enough for making this Jersey boy feel right at home. I know there are great things ahead for this team and I'll continue to root like hell for them, and for you. I hope I represented your team with the grace and character you deserve."