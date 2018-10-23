Dan Quinn on Giorgio Tavecchio: 'Hell of a way to start'

Falcons coach Dan Quinn has quickly developed a lot of faith in Tavecchio, who signed with Atlanta on Oct. 15. After he followed up his 40-yard field goal in the second quarter with a 50-yarder in the third, it appears Quinn was confident he could reach 56. Still, it was a pretty big gamble on Quinn's part -- had Tavecchio missed, the Giants would have had great field position for a potential game-winning drive. His previous best in a game was from 53 yards out.