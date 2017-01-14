Around the NFL

Dan Quinn: 'No concern' about Julio Jones' foot injury

Published: Jan 14, 2017

The health of Julio Jones might be in question next week.

The wideout left the Falcons' 36-20 win over the Seahawks in Saturday's Divisional Round game during the fourth quarter with a foot injury and did not return.

However, Falcons coach Dan Quinn said after the game there was "no concern" over Jones' injury and that the star wideout could have come back into the game if need be.

Jones had six receptions for 67 yards and one touchdown before he left the game.

Jones was held out of two games down the stretch with a turf toe injury, but sans their leading receiver, the deep Falcons offense barely missed a beat.

It looks like Atlanta dodged a serious injury scare ahead of the franchise's fourth Championship Game appearance next Sunday, but Jones' availability will still be monitored all week.

