Around the NFL

Dan Quinn: Matt Schaub somebody Falcons could add

Published: Mar 27, 2015 at 04:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Oakland Raiders saw enough of Matt Schaub last season to know that the aging quarterback wasn't worth the $5.5 million he was scheduled to make in 2015. Could another team come calling?

"Schaub is certainly somebody that we could (add)," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said this week at the NFL Annual Meeting, per ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure. "As we get through it, we'll let you know if we go down that road."

With only T.J. Yates and Sean Renfree sitting behind Matt Ryan, adding veteran help isn't beyond the realm of imagination for Atlanta. Besides, Schaub -- released this month by the Raiders -- shares a longstanding connection with new Falcons play-caller Kyle Shanahan.

In Cleveland last offseason, Shanahan and the Browns were named as a team interested in trading for Schaub when he was still with the Texans. Shanahan was Schaub's offensive coordinator for years in Houston, but the passer also shares Atlanta ties after playing for the Falcons during his first three seasons in the NFL.

That said, Schaub looks entirely finished to us, having failed to make a positive impact on the field since midway through the 2012 season. While he brings the benefit of knowing Shanahan's offense, the Falcons can do better in finding an insurance policy behind Ryan.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast unveils our annual division power rankings and welcomes Bucky Brooks back to the show. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Urban Meyer fired as Jaguars head coach after 2-11 start to first season

The Jacksonville Jaguars fired head coach Urban Meyer late Wednesday night amid a turbulent and tumultuous first season for Meyer in the NFL.
news

Former Jaguars K Josh Lambo says head coach Urban Meyer kicked him before preseason practice

Former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker ﻿Josh Lambo﻿ has alleged in comments to the Tampa Bay Times that head coach Urban Meyer kicked him during a warm-up before a preseason practice.
news

Dolphins sign former Raiders first-rounder Damon Arnette to practice squad

The Dolphins signed former Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette to their practice squad on Wednesday, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.
news

Week 15 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee) expected to miss Sunday vs. Lions, potentially more games

DeAndre Hopkins will miss more time. The Cardinals' star wideout is expected to sit out Sunday versus the Lions and likely additional games with a knee sprain, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars WR Marvin Jones addresses reported spat with Urban Meyer: 'We handled it like grown men'

As reports of rising tension in Jacksonville continue to emerge, Jaguars WR Marvin Jones addressed on Wednesday reports of a rift between him and head coach Urban Meyer.
news

NFL awards international marketing rights to 18 teams in eight countries

The league announced Wednesday that 18 teams have been awarded marketing rights across eight different countries. The International Home Marketing Areas program grants clubs access to international territories for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of 2021 NFL season

Check out the official playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium named host site for Super Bowl LVIII in 2024

Las Vegas has been named the host city for the NFL's biggest game in 2024, Raiders owner Mark Davis announced Tuesday.
news

NFL owners approve HC interviews during last two weeks of season

NFL owners passed a resolution Wednesday that interviews for vacant head coaching positions in the NFL can commence over the final two weeks of the regular season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins dealing with knee injury, will get second opinion

Arizona could be without one of its key receivers for its Week 15 matchup against Detroit Lions.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) day to day, won't practice Wednesday

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Lamar Jackson won't practice Wednesday and remains "day to day" after suffering an ankle injury that forced him out of the Week 14 loss to the Browns.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW