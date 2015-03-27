Dan Quinn: Matt Schaub somebody Falcons could add

The Oakland Raiders saw enough of Matt Schaub last season to know that the aging quarterback wasn't worth the $5.5 million he was scheduled to make in 2015. Could another team come calling?
"Schaub is certainly somebody that we could (add)," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said this week at the NFL Annual Meeting, per ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure. "As we get through it, we'll let you know if we go down that road."
With only T.J. Yates and Sean Renfree sitting behind Matt Ryan, adding veteran help isn't beyond the realm of imagination for Atlanta. Besides, Schaub -- released this month by the Raiders -- shares a longstanding connection with new Falcons play-caller Kyle Shanahan.
In Cleveland last offseason, Shanahan and the Browns were named as a team interested in trading for Schaub when he was still with the Texans. Shanahan was Schaub's offensive coordinator for years in Houston, but the passer also shares Atlanta ties after playing for the Falcons during his first three seasons in the NFL.
That said, Schaub looks entirely finished to us, having failed to make a positive impact on the field since midway through the 2012 season. While he brings the benefit of knowing Shanahan's offense, the Falcons can do better in finding an insurance policy behind Ryan.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast unveils our annual division power rankings and welcomes Bucky Brooks back to the show. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.