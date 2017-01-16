Dan Quinn: Julio Jones will be 'ready to rock' vs. Pack

If there was one hiccup in the Atlanta Falcons' Divisional Round victory over the Seattle Seahawks, it was the sight of a slightly hobbled Julio Jones on the sidelines as the fourth quarter played out.
Although Jones aggravated his late-season toe injury, coach Dan Quinn told reporters after the game that the All-Pro wideout could have returned if necessary.
Quinn said Monday that Jones will be limited in practice this week, but there's no concern over his status for Sunday's NFC Championship Game versus the Green Bay Packers.
Jones was winning his one-on-one battle versus lockdown cornerback Richard Sherman for three quarters prior to his exit. He has a much more attractive matchup upcoming against LaDarius Gunter and the Packers' generous secondary.
If Green Bay's cornerbacks take a man-to-man approach like they did against Dez Bryant in the Divisional Round, NFL Network analyst Deion Sanders said on NFL Gameday Prime Sunday night, Jones will "destroy" them.