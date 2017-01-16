Around the NFL

Dan Quinn: Julio Jones will be 'ready to rock' vs. Pack

Published: Jan 16, 2017 at 04:26 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

If there was one hiccup in the Atlanta Falcons' Divisional Round victory over the Seattle Seahawks, it was the sight of a slightly hobbled Julio Jones on the sidelines as the fourth quarter played out.

Although Jones aggravated his late-season toe injury, coach Dan Quinn told reporters after the game that the All-Pro wideout could have returned if necessary.

Quinn said Monday that Jones will be limited in practice this week, but there's no concern over his status for Sunday's NFC Championship Game versus the Green Bay Packers.

"He'll be ready to rock," Quinn said, via NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon.

Jones was winning his one-on-one battle versus lockdown cornerback Richard Sherman for three quarters prior to his exit. He has a much more attractive matchup upcoming against LaDarius Gunter and the Packers' generous secondary.

If Green Bay's cornerbacks take a man-to-man approach like they did against Dez Bryant in the Divisional Round, NFL Network analyst Deion Sanders said on NFL Gameday Prime Sunday night, Jones will "destroy" them.

As spectacular as the Packers offense has been of late, the Falcons have been playing at that lofty level all season long.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

