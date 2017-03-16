Dan Quinn: Falcons would like to have Dontari Poe

As Dontari Poe's free agency tour continues, one NFL head coach is hoping he left the right impression on the former first-round pick.
"He was taking one more visit, so hopefully we'll have some news here in next day or so," Falcons head coach Dan Quinn told ESPN.com. "I do want him here. I liked him."
A lot of head coaches around the league are probably thinking something similar to Quinn. While some free agents wait too long and overplay their hand, Poe seems to have generated the perfect amount of interest as the talent pool rapidly dwindles. His old team, the Kansas City Chiefs, inked Bennie Logan and took one of the best interior tackles off the market. Poe, along with Johnathan Hankins, are really the only options left for a team looking to upgrade.
A quick scan of NFL.com's top 101 free agents shows some pretty slim pickings after the pair of dominant run stuffers.
So it goes during this precarious time where players are valuable one moment and not as much the next. If nothing else, Poe has some pretty intriguing options wherever he might end up.
UPDATE: The Falcons have agreed to terms with DT Dontari Poe, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported later Thursday, per a source.