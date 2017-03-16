Around the NFL

Dan Quinn: Falcons would like to have Dontari Poe

Published: Mar 16, 2017 at 04:09 AM

As Dontari Poe's free agency tour continues, one NFL head coach is hoping he left the right impression on the former first-round pick.

"He was taking one more visit, so hopefully we'll have some news here in next day or so," Falcons head coach Dan Quinn told ESPN.com. "I do want him here. I liked him."

The Dolphins confirmed Wednesday that Poe visited the team. He left without a deal, making it the fourth club -- Falcons, Colts and Jaguars being the others -- that he's met with in free agency.

A lot of head coaches around the league are probably thinking something similar to Quinn. While some free agents wait too long and overplay their hand, Poe seems to have generated the perfect amount of interest as the talent pool rapidly dwindles. His old team, the Kansas City Chiefs, inked Bennie Logan and took one of the best interior tackles off the market. Poe, along with Johnathan Hankins, are really the only options left for a team looking to upgrade.

A quick scan of NFL.com's top 101 free agents shows some pretty slim pickings after the pair of dominant run stuffers.

So it goes during this precarious time where players are valuable one moment and not as much the next. If nothing else, Poe has some pretty intriguing options wherever he might end up.

UPDATE: The Falcons have agreed to terms with DT Dontari Poe, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported later Thursday, per a source.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

