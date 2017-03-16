Dan Quinn: Falcons would like to have Dontari Poe

A lot of head coaches around the league are probably thinking something similar to Quinn. While some free agents wait too long and overplay their hand, Poe seems to have generated the perfect amount of interest as the talent pool rapidly dwindles. His old team, the Kansas City Chiefs, inked Bennie Logan and took one of the best interior tackles off the market. Poe, along with Johnathan Hankins, are really the only options left for a team looking to upgrade.