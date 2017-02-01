Dan Quinn faces Belichick-Brady Patriots in another Super Bowl

Vic Beasley, who led the league with 15.5 sacks this season, will be critical to getting pressure on Brady. It would not be a surprise if Quinn gets him rushing up the middle, as Bennett and Clowney did. But whatever wisdom Quinn has from playing the Patriots two years ago -- and whatever insight Pioli and general manager Thomas Dimitroff, both alums of the Patriots' personnel department, can impart about how Belichick and Co. will prepare -- the Falcons will have to execute the plan with an entirely different (and younger) roster. Seven defensive starters are first- or second-year players (including the rookie nickelback Brian Poole). The Falcons are just the second team in NFL history to make the Super Bowl after three rookie defenders -- safety Keanu Neal and linebackers Deion Jones and De'Vondre Campbell -- started at least 10 games. (The 1981 49ers were the other team, with defensive backs Ronnie Lott, Eric Wright and Carlton Williamson starting in Year 1.) Moreover, while Brady and Josh McDaniels remain the engines of the offense, the Patriots are ever-changing -- game planning specifically for each opponent and that opponent's personnel. To expect them to approach Quinn's Falcons exactly as they attacked his Seahawks is overly simplistic.