Dan Quinn defends OC Sarkisian's fourth-down play call

"I recognize that goes with the job and so does Sark," Quinn said. "Like all things we assess it all the way through. How can we do things better? There's a lot of things that Sark has brought to our team that we really like in turns of, that could take a long time to go through the different spots. So it's easy to place blame all onto one person. That's a shared responsibility when we don't achieve at the level that we would like to.