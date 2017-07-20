Dan Orlovsky, Los Angeles Rams agree on contract

Set to play behind second-year starter Jared Goff and presumed-backup Sean Mannion, the 33-year-old Orlovsky spent the past three seasons with the Lions, who first drafted him in 2005. Other stops along the way have included the Bucs, Colts and Texans.
Over 12 NFL campaigns, Orlovsky has completed 58.2 percent of his passes for 3,132 yards with 15 touchdowns and 13 picks. A ghost in recent seasons, he's thrown just 40 passes since 2013.
The Rams like Mannion and the franchise is praying Goff evolves into a player worthy of the No. 1 overall pick. Orlovsky's role in this drama is a minor one.