Dan Gronkowski to join brother Rob with Pats, per tweets

Dan Gronkowski, the former Denver Broncos tight end, will join his younger brother, Rob, in New England, according to their 24-year-old brother, Chris Gronkowski.
Compatriots again?
Tom Brady isn't ruling out a comeback by retired friend Randy Moss. In fact, he's encouraging it, saying Tuesday that he'd welcome back Moss to New England with open arms. More...
Tweeted the Indianapolis Colts running back on Tuesday: "Congrats to my bro @DGronko! There will now be two gronks in new England!"
The news originally was broken by a fourth Gronkowski brother -- Glenn, a wide receiver at Kansas State -- who wrote, "(Dan) is officially a New England Patriot! Gronk bros tearing up NE! #unstoppable #superbowl SOO HYPED!!!"
Glenn Gronkowski then removed the post, according to ProFootballTalk.com, perhaps because the Patriots had yet to announce the move.
The Patriots are happy with 22-year-old Rob Gronkowski's production during his rookie season in 2010, in which he caught 42 passes for 546 yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 appearances.
Dan Gronkowski, 26, hasn't enjoyed the same numbers in his two NFL seasons, netting one reception with the Detroit Lions during his 2009 rookie year before accounting for eight receptions for 65 yards in 2010 with the Broncos, who released him Sept. 3.