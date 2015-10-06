Around the NFL

Dan Campbell to keep Dolphins DC Coyle 'right now'

Published: Oct 06, 2015 at 12:22 PM

The fate of Dolphins defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle, and in reality, every Dolphins assistant not named Dan Campbell, will be a fluid situation.

NFL Media's Albert Breer reported Campbell, the Dolphins' interim head coach, has been granted power to make staff decisions for the remainder of the season. Coyle was heavily rumored to be on the chopping block Monday alongside Joe Philbin, but was not let go.

When asked Monday, Campbell said he did not have time to look everything over yet, but Breer reported on Tuesday that Campbell "isn't making staff changes right now." This after Breer reported that Campbell had a "lengthy meeting" with Coyle on Tuesday morning.

"To be honest with you, like I said, I just found out like two or three hours ago about being interim head coach," he said. "I need time to soak all this in, I need time to really evaluate defensively what we're doing, what we're not doing, my head has been in offense and those things will come later. I don't have time right now, I'll get to that though."

If Monday's press conference was any indicator, Campbell and Coyle will continue to at least have talks about significant changes. Campbell said he wanted a more aggressive front and he wanted his players to practice harder.

Coyle's scheme was the subject of a closed-door player meeting recently where Ndamukong Suh and other prominent Dolphins players sounded off on the two-gap technique that prevents them from making plays.

While Coyle is safe for now, getting rid of him would obviously force the team to learn a new scheme or make heavy adjustments on the fly. But it would fit in with the culture change the Dolphins are allegedly looking for. Coyle's struggles with Suh and the defensive front in general served as a shining example of why changes needed to be made in the first place.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

L.A. homecoming: DeSean Jackson agrees to one-year deal with Rams

Veteran receiver Desean Jackson has agreed to terms on a contract to join the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Sunday roundup of latest news, buzz

Another intriguing defender is headed to the Jets. DT Sheldon Rankins has agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $17 million with New York, Mike Garafolo reported.
news

This Week in NFL History: March 22 to March 28; Dan Fouts retires

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Broncos, Pro Bowl CB Kyle Fuller agree to terms on one-year, $9.5M deal

Not long after landing in free agency, ﻿former Bears CB Kyle Fuller is heading to the Denver Broncos, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.
news

Giants signing WR Kenny Golladay to four-year, $72 million deal

The New York Giants are signing wide receiver ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ to a four-year, $72 million deal, sources tell NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Keanu Neal, Cowboys agree to terms on one-year, $5 million deal

Free-agent safety Keanu Neal has agreed to terms on a one-year, $5 million deal with the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

Saints safety Marcus Williams accepts franchise tag for 2021 season

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams has accepted his franchise tag tender for the 2021 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Jets safety Marcus Maye accepts franchise tag for 2021 season

Jets safety Marcus Maye has accepted his franchise tag from the team, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

2021 NFL free agency: Saturday roundup of latest news, buzz

The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting veteran pass-rusher Melvin Ingram for a visit this upcoming week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Raiders fined $800K for COVID violations during '20 season, keep sixth-round pick upon appeal

The Las Vegas Raiders were fined $800,000 for COVID violations by the league, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The Raiders' sixth-round pick -- initially taken away during the season -- has been reinstated upon appeal.
news

Saints to forfeit 2022 sixth-round pick, pay $700K fine for violations of league COVID protocols

The New Orleans Saints will forfeit a 2022 sixth-round pick and pay a $700K fine for violations of league COVID protocols, the NFL announced Saturday.
news

Bears sign CB Desmond Trufant to one-year deal

Chicago is signing veteran corner ﻿Desmond Trufant﻿ to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW