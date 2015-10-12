Dan Campbell's toughness reflects Parcells pedigree

Campbell was in that meeting room too, absorbing not only the playbook and technique -- his former teammates said he was the consummate coach on the field -- but that same anger. Parcells was the perfect second coach for Campbell, a third-round pick of the Giants in 2000, because he only reinforced the demand of perfection instilled by legendary tight ends coach Mike Pope, who worked with the Giants from 1983-91 and 2000-13. Pope would hurl ice water at his players during drills and lived for the sound a perfect block made when it rattled the defender's shoulder pads.