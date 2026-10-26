Dan Campbell's surprising fourth-and-1 play didn't work for the Lions. Should he stop calling them?

Dan Campbell's fourth-down decisions surprise few in Detroit these days. But Sunday's call to go for it on fourth-and-1 from his own 22 in a 17-17 game with 4:53 remaining in the fourth quarter left even some of his players confused.

Well, briefly.

"I was surprised," Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs said, "but when I thought about it, I was like, 'Man, f-- it.'"

Players can laugh about it now, as Gibbs did Sunday, but people outside the building didn't view Campbell's decision with the same grace and understanding. But first, let's set the scene.

The Lions and the Green Bay Packers were deadlocked in a tight game with just minutes to go. The stakes were high. The Lions couldn't afford to fall to 3-3, knowing the Minnesota Vikings (6-0), the Chicago Bears (5-2) and the Packers (5-2 with a win) kept taking care of business.

Facing a long fourth-and-1 from their own 24, Campbell kept his offense on the field, hoping to extend the drive, burn the clock and finish the game on his own terms. An uneasiness permeated throughout Ford Field. Fans groaned and rested their hands over their heads as they watched the offense line up. They aren't new to this, but it's never any less stressful to watch.

The call was a slow-developing run up the middle. Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon crashed in unblocked from the left, securing a tackle for a 2-yard loss. Turnover on downs. The Packers got the ball at Detroit's 22-yard line with 4:50 to go.

Campbell's rationale was simple.

"I thought we would get it, number one," Campbell said. "I really believed we would get that. Number two, I knew we would get the ball back if it didn't work out. And those were the key thoughts."

The reactions, of course, were plentiful.

"Why'd Dan go for that?" former Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow posted on X.

"Somebody has to hold Dan Campbell accountable," Emmanuel Acho said online. "He just went for it on 4th and 1 AT HIS OWN 24 YARD LINE. With the score tied 17-17 and 4 minutes left in the 4th quarter. Coaching malpractice."

"I don't know what the hell he was doing going for it on fourth down in his own territory," Stephen A. Smith said on "First Take" on Monday morning. "I couldn't believe it."

"Dan Campbell is going to have a lot of explaining to do after this game," former Packers receiver Greg Jennings posted. "Going for it on 4th & 1 from your own 24???"

"I didn't love it," said NBC NFL analyst Jason Garrett, a former teammate of Campbell's. "I understand your reasoning. I would've punted the ball there, but he's built the kind of team that his defense and special teams responded."

Since Campbell took over in 2021, no team has gone for it on fourth down more than the Lions (195 times). Detroit's go-for-it rate of 31.1 percent since 2021 leads the NFL. The gap between the Lions at 31.1 percent and the Carolina Panthers at 25.7 percent matches the gap between the No. 2 Panthers and the No. 17 Los Angeles Rams (20.3 percent). In that span, no team has a higher EPA per fourth-down decision than the Lions at 0.10, per TruMedia.

To recap: Campbell goes for it often. He's also justified often.

But was he Sunday night?

Next Gen Stats flagged the decision as a toss-up, citing the long 1 yard to gain as a holdup. Ben Baldwin's fourth-down decision bot marked it as a "very strong" go-for-it situation, citing an 8.1-point win-probability increase with a successful conversion. ESPN's Seth Walder had it as a solid go situation. Per TruMedia, the decision was worth minus-2.6 EPA.

As Campbell mentioned, he thought his offense would pick up the first down. The Lions had converted eight of their 11 fourth-down attempts entering Sunday, good for eighth in the league. Though it was a long 1 yard to gain, Campbell thought his offense could get it. If not, the Packers would have a short field and be unable to run out the clock.

Because of that, Campbell knew his offense would have a chance to tie or win after getting the ball back. If he punted, the Lions might not have gotten it back.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin weighed in on the decision on NBC, agreeing with Campbell.

"It centers around elite quarterback play," Tomlin said. "When you got elite quarterback play -- in particular, when you're playing elite quarterback play -- you wanna make sure your guy at least has a chance to have the ball at the end of the game, and that's what the decision appeared to be about for me. If he punts that ball the way Jordan Love and company have been operating, it's not possible, it's probable that they're gonna matriculate the ball down the field and win the game.

"And so, what he did by going for it, he was either gonna be successful and keep the ball for his quarterback, or he is at least going to give his quarterback an opportunity to answer. I was always ready to make that decision when I had Big Ben, for example, and I was facing another elite quarterback."

If the Lions had converted, maybe there's less chatter about the decision. Maybe the play call, or even its execution, was the problem. The Packers stuffed 33.3 percent of Detroit's rush attempts for 0 or negative yards, the second-highest rate among teams in Week 7. Even without Nixon's unblocked TFL, several other Packers defenders were nearby. It was almost doomed from the start.

"I mean, we could've gotten that," Gibbs said. "I think it was probably like a missed ID or something. Something probably happened -- something that's fixable. We just gotta go back and look at the tape; (we) easily could've got that. We're capable of it, so I think we should be able to do it."

The Lions, of course, escaped the situation without any damage. The Packers were held to 5 yards on three plays. Josh Jacobs dropped a potential touchdown on third down, and Green Bay settled for a 35-yard field goal attempt.

However, Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum got a finger on the ball and blocked it. The ball was wide right for a miss. Detroit's offense took over, marched down the field and set up a 22-yard field goal attempt with one second left. Jake Bates made it, and the Lions secured a 20-17 victory.

"They trust us," Wonnum said, speaking on behalf of the defense. "They know that we've been hooping the whole game. We gotta bow up. Coach Campbell puts us in different situations throughout camp, throughout the week. So we kind of already are familiar with those different situations, and we know what we gotta go do in those times. So, it wasn't nothing. We just knew that we had to make a play, and that's what we did."

Not everyone will agree with Campbell's decision, and that's OK. It's the beauty of a sport like football, with so much strategy involved.

Just don't expect Campbell to change his ways anytime soon. Six seasons of evidence tell us he won't.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.