Damarious Randall hands ball to Hue Jackson after INT

The Cleveland Browns encountered a familiar face during Sunday's 35-20 win, finding their ex-coach Hue Jackson roaming Cincy's sideline as a newly minted defensive aide for the Bengals.
While Jackson calmly met with a handful of his former players before kickoff, the former Browns coach wasn't expecting what happened during the game -- not after Cleveland safety Damarious Randall picked off Andy Dalton with the Browns nursing a 21-0 lead.
Randall trotted over into enemy territory and gently handed the ball to Jackson, who quickly dropped the pigskin to the turf after his former pupil jogged away.