Damarious Randall Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer

Published: Oct 19, 2015 at 05:17 PM

Green Bay Packers cornerback Damarious Randall is the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer for Week 6 following his late-game heroics against the San Diego Chargers. Randall deflected a pass by Philip Rivers in the closing seconds to preserve a 27-20 victory. Randall earned 36 percent of the votes to earn the honor ahead of Cam Newton (26), Martavis Bryant (22), David Bruton (8) and Calvin Johnson (8).

36 Damarious Randall 26 Cam Newton 22 Martavis Bryant 8 David Bruton 8 Calvin Johnson

CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Martavis Bryant, Pittsburgh Steelers

Bryant caught two touchdown passes from backup quarterback Landry Jones, helping lift the Steelers to a 25-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Bryant's second score was an 88-yard strike that sealed the victory late in the fourth quarter.

Calvin Johnson, Detroit Lions

Johnson caught a 57-yard pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford with just under four minutes left in overtime, setting up Matt Prater's 27-yard game-winning field goal for a 37-34 win over the Chicago Bears.

Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

Newton capped an 80-yard march to victory with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Greg Olsen with 32 seconds remaining in the game, lifting the Panthers to a 27-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Newton led the Panthers to a touchdown on their final two possessions of the game.

Damarious Randall, Green Bay Packers

Randall helped the Packers remain undefeated. Randall deflected San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers' fourth-down pass in the game's final seconds to cap a dramatic goal-line stand by the Packers' defense and secure a 27-20 win.

David Bruton, Denver Broncos

Bruton's interception late in regulation thwarted a potential game-winning drive for the Cleveland Browns and forced overtime, which is when the Broncos pulled off a 26-23 win to remain unbeaten.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

