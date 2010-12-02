Dalvin Tomlinson - Giants - 2020 Man of the year nominee

Demonstrates Dedication and Commitment to Community Efforts in Years Past

Dalvin lost his father, Willie, when he was just five years old, and his mother, Melinda, passed away suddenly just as he was entering his senior year of high school. As tough as these losses were, Dalvin was surrounded by loved ones who made sure that he was supported, and that his many undeniable talents could still blossom. Dalvin uses his time and platform as an NFL player to return that same support as a proud champion of Kate's Club in his home state of Georgia and Good Grief in New Jersey, which both provide programs and a supportive environment for kids who have lost a parent, sibling, or primary caregiver at some point in their lifetime. Dalvin regularly gives his time to these programs and the families they serve. He has hosted children, their families, as well as donors at off-site experiences, training camp visits and home games, where he encourages everyone that "great days are still ahead…keep making them proud."

Dalvin has served for years as a member of American Diabetes Association's "Team Tackle Initiative," a group of current and retired NFL players who raise support for diabetes funding, in honor of his mother. Dalvin has visited Capitol Hill in support of the "Call to Congress" event to urge legislators to make diabetes a national priority and is a champion of the ADA's mission and programs. Dalvin also supports the American Cancer Society as a "Crucial Catch Ambassador" in honor of his father. In his role, Dalvin takes the lead on the Giants' opportunities to create and share information and messaging that encourages their fans to get screened regularly and addressing the unequal burden of cancer in low-income communities. He is also a regular attendee of the Giants visits to the American Cancer Society's Hope Lodge in New York City, where families stay free of charge while receiving cancer treatment at hospitals. Dalvin also serves as a Fuel Up to Play 60 ambassador, helping to bring the youth wellness program to schools by encouraging students to eat a healthy diet and to get 60 minutes of physical activity each day. In addition to local school outreach and assemblies, he also attends the annual Fuel Up to Play 60 Summit, encouraging hundreds of student leaders from around the country about nutrition and physical fitness. In addition to the personal commitments mentioned above, Dalvin is an exemplary supporter of the Giants organization's ongoing community efforts. In 2019 alone, Dalvin gave his time to the following worthwhile initiatives: he celebrated Salute to Service month by playing video games at the training facility against military veterans through the Wounded Warrior Project as well as led the veterans through a tour of the facility. He attended the opening celebration of The Project; a gaming and streaming education program with youth from Bayonne Public Housing. He joined several teammates and the Newark Bronze Shields, the African-American police officers association within the Newark Police Department, to host a discussion with local high school student athletes about the importance of academics, and balancing academic demands of a college athlete, sports related occupations, and life after sports. He also helped the Giants Foundation surprise three high schools with $10,000 equipment grants at the end of the event. He joined with his fellow defensive linemen to make a financial donation to host a holiday pizza party for youth from local YCS group homes at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center, with every attendee receiving presents. He attended the Muscle Team Gala to support the fundraising efforts of the Muscular Dystrophy Association of New York City. He surprised the Hudson County Dolphins youth football team from Jersey City, NJ at practice with a $10,000 equipment grant. He helped pack 1,000+ care packages with front office staff, coaches and teammates that were donated to My Sisters' Place, a safe haven for victims of domestic violence and human trafficking. He also joined NFL Network and fellow Georgia native Kenyan Drake of the Dolphins to tell the story of the first African American police officers in Atlanta's history – and the artistic efforts to celebrate the memory of these civil rights pioneers through a day of events with the Atlanta Police Department and local youth.