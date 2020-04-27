Dalvin Cook to participate in Vikes' voluntary program

Perhaps more importantly, 2019 was Cook's healthiest professional season. He told NFL.com in late January he's "just happy" that he's with the Vikings, who selected Cook after a first-round slide in the 2017 draft and are entering the new decade with plenty of optimism. Instead of discussing possible 2021 free agency back in January, Cook was talking about remembering Minnesota's playoff triumph with the hopes the Vikings can "piggy-back off of it."