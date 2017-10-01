Around the NFL

Dalvin Cook suffers knee injury in loss to Lions

Published: Oct 01, 2017 at 08:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Disaster has struck the Minnesota Vikings.

Rookie running back Dalvin Cook exited Sunday's tilt against the Detroit Lions with a non-contact knee injury. The team quickly ruled the second-rounder out for the rest of the 14-7 loss to the Lions.

Cook gingerly limped to the locker room following a third-quarter snap that saw him fumble the ball away while tumbling to the turf in pain. Cook grabbed at his knee before limping off the field. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Cook looked "upset" as he departed, with coaches and teammates consoling the productive first-year back.

Pelissero reported after the game that Cook left the locker room in crutches and with his knee in a brace. Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer told reporters that Cook will undergo an MRI and the team is concerned about the young runner's ACL.

The play marked Cook's second lost fumble in as many possessions, but the status of his knee is a much darker concern for Minnesota.

Around The NFL will update this space as we learn more.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson passes Randy Moss for most receiving yards through first three seasons

Justin Jefferson continues to make history, this time supplanting a Vikings great in the record books. The 23-year-old wideout passed Hall of Fame pass catcher Randy Moss on Thursday night for the most receiving yards through a player's first three seasons.

news

Dak Prescott, Cowboys' playmakers star in win over Giants as Odell Beckham visit looms

All that anyone in Dallas is focused on after Thursday's win is the playmaker who wasn't on the field: Odell Beckham. Dak Prescott, though, kept the attention on the playmakers currently on the Cowboys' sideline.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Thanksgiving Day games

Josh Allen rallied his Bills past Detroit, while Micah Parsons' Cowboys and Justin Jefferson's Vikings kept pace in the NFC. Here's what we learned from Thursday's games.

news

Bills LB Von Miller believed to have sprained knee vs. Lions, will miss time

Bills linebacker Von Miller suffered a knee injury in Thursday's win over the Lions and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Miller is believed to have a knee sprain.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills CB Tre'Davious White active for first time since tearing ACL last Thanksgiving

The Buffalo Bills, already boasting a top-five scoring defense and a 7-3 record, will be returning All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White for a matchup against the Detroit Lions in the inaugural John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration.

news

Inactive reports for Thanksgiving Day games in 2022 NFL season

Inactive reports for Thanksgiving Day games: Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions; New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys; and New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings.

news

Lions first-round pick Jameson Williams (ACL) could be activated in Week 13

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that should Lions first-round WR Jameson Williams make it through next week's full-speed practices unscathed, there is a good chance he's activated.

news

NFL world celebrates Thanksgiving Day on social media

As we settle down for a day of food, family and football, so are NFL players, those playing in Thursday's games and those celebrating the festivities with their families.

news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons (ankle/knee) expected to play vs. Giants

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons, along with defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, are expected to play in their team's Thanksgiving game versus the New York Giants today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Dan Campbell believes home crowd will be 'on fire' as Lions look to win fourth straight

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell believes the home crowd for the Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills will be "on fire."

news

Cardinals' Colt McCoy studies up on 'Hard Knocks,' 'never thought' he'd play in game like Mexico City

Sitting intently in an otherwise empty film room, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy walked "Hard Knocks" viewers through his thoughts on a last-second film study and what it means to play in showcases like "Monday Night Football" in Mexico City.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE