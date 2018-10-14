Dalvin Cook out for Vikings versus Cardinals

With Cook out, Latavius Murray is expected to continue to be the lead back. The veteran, however, has been ineffective, averaging 3.5 yards per carry on 30 totes. The past three games combined, he's earned 45 yards on 15 carries. It wouldn't be a surprise if the Vikes used undrafted rookies Roc Thomas and Mike Boone a bit more this week versus a Cardinals D that ranks 31st against the run.