Dalvin Cook: Falling in draft 'doesn't motivate me'

Vikings rookie Dalvin Cook came to the NFL after rewriting almost every significant rushing record at Florida State set by retired legend Warrick Dunn.
Does he have his eye on some other iconic records at the next level -- perhaps the franchise marks set by Adrian Peterson?
"It wouldn't be fair for me to say that about Adrian Peterson because of the things he's done for the organization," Cook said on Good Morning Football on Wednesday. "I just have to come in and be the rookie that I am, come in, work my tail off and earn my spot no matter what spot that is ... all the accolades for myself and my team will add up on its own."
Cook seems to be ready for actual football after a winter and spring of having his character dissected and draft stock debated. Cook was initially the No. 1 running back on NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock's positional rankings in 2017 -- ahead of eventual No. 4 pick Leonard Fournette. He was eventually snagged by the Vikings on day two with the No. 41 overall pick.
"I always come in self-motivated and I've been a motivated person every time I step on the field," Cook said when asked if he was irked about falling in the draft. "It doesn't motivate me at all. I got an opportunity to come to a great organization which is Minnesota and I'm going to take full advantage of that; coming in, giving what I got every day. This game only rolls around once and I'm going to take advantage of it."
Going young at the running back position and adding Latavius Murray in free agency could have been one of the most liberating decisions the Vikings have made in recent years. While Peterson carried the load for years admirably, Cook represents a breath of fresh air for the system and the coaches. Maybe he won't rewrite the record books, but he will certainly change the on-field dynamic in 2017.